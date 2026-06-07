Young man blasts a MUBABA driving a Range Rover for ‘chewing’ broke Slay Queens in his apartment and shares PHOTO of the guzzler (LOOK)







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - A young man has sparked a buzz on social media after exposing a wealthy "mubaba" allegedly hooking up Slay Queens from his low-income neighborhood.

In a post that has sparked widespread debate online, the young man questioned why a man who drives a luxurious Range Rover would choose to date women living in the same apartment block as him.

“You have a Range Rover but you're coming for a girl who lives in the same apartment with a broke boy like me.”

“Some men surprise me and I think that's a sign of esteem issues.”

“When I get money, broke women will never hear from me, I swear to God,” he wrote.

In another tweet, the young man revealed that the alleged mubaba had returned to the apartment complex.

He accompanied the post with a photo of the Range Rover parked nearby and captioned it:

“He is back. Just a few metres away from our apartment. In this life, make sure you get money.”

The posts have since generated mixed reactions online.

Some netizens also wondered why the wealthy man would repeatedly visit the modest neighborhood instead of arranging transportation for the lady and meeting elsewhere, away from curious neighbors and prying eyes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST