SHOCK as Thika man sets his wife and two children ablaze during a domestic dispute and also dies in the inferno - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Police in Thika are investigating a tragic incident in which a man is alleged to have set his family home on fire, resulting in multiple deaths.

According to initial reports, the man, his wife, and one of their children died in the incident, while another child survived with injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Authorities say the fire broke out at night, and emergency responders rushed to the scene after neighbours raised the alarm.

Despite efforts to contain the blaze, significant damage had already occurred.

The incident has left residents in shock, especially given that the family had appeared stable in public and on social media.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances and possible motive behind the tragedy.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending post-mortem examinations as the surviving child continues to receive medical care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST