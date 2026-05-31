KAMBA LADY unmasked as an Only Fans content creator after innocently sharing PHOTOs celebrating Arsenal - “Anaonyesha Wazungu Kasusu” (Watch VIDEOs)

Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A little-known Kamba lady identified as Mary Kaluki has sparked reactions online after innocently posting photos of herself wearing an Arsenal jersey to show support for the EPL club, only for a hawk-eyed X user to unmask her as an OnlyFans content creator.
The user went further to share a link to her OnlyFans account, where she posts “juicy content” mainly targeting wazungus.
The petite lady, who has a body to die for, regularly showcases her content to paying subscribers.
She also runs a separate X account with over 12,000 followers, where she shares teaser videos meant to promote her OnlyFans page.
Check out the videos through these links.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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