KAMBA LADY unmasked as an Only Fans content creator after innocently sharing PHOTOs celebrating Arsenal - “Anaonyesha Wazungu Kasusu” (Watch VIDEOs)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A little-known Kamba lady identified as Mary Kaluki has sparked reactions online after innocently posting photos of herself wearing an Arsenal jersey to show support for the EPL club, only for a hawk-eyed X user to unmask her as an OnlyFans content creator.

The user went further to share a link to her OnlyFans account, where she posts “juicy content” mainly targeting wazungus.

The petite lady, who has a body to die for, regularly showcases her content to paying subscribers.

She also runs a separate X account with over 12,000 followers, where she shares teaser videos meant to promote her OnlyFans page.

Check out the videos through these links.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST