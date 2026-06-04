Woman’s weight loss disappoints men - Some say she looked better when curvy (PHOTOs)

Thursday, June 4,
2026 - A woman has stirred debate on social media after sharing her weight
loss transformation photos, with netizens divided over her new look.
The woman, who previously had a well-endowed figure,
revealed her fitness journey through a series of before-and-after photos
showing a significant physical transformation.
While some social media users praised her discipline,
commitment, and improved health, others expressed disappointment, claiming that
she looked better when she was curvier.
See photos and comments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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