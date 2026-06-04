OPULENCE!! Young Kenyan couple flaunts lavishly furnished bedroom and designer accessories in viral video (WATCH)





Thursday, June 04, 2026 - A young Kenyan couple has set social media abuzz after flaunting their lavishly furnished bedroom in a viral video.

In the clip, the young woman gives viewers a tour of the spacious room, which boasts an L-shaped lounge seat, a refrigerator, a king-size bed, and a massive wall-mounted TV that can be adjusted to face different directions.

Not stopping there, she also offers a glimpse into their walk-in closet, which is stocked with designer outfits and an impressive collection of perfumes from some of the world's leading luxury brands.

The opulence extends to the bathroom, which features a bathtub, sleek shower cubicles, and dual shower heads, giving it a luxury hotel feel.

The couple's extravagant lifestyle has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens admired the sophistication and comfort of the space, others accused the pair of engaging in typical "new money" behavior and showing off their wealth.

Others jokingly remarked that people working traditional 9-to-5 jobs could only dream of affording such a setup, fueling speculation about the source of the couple's money.

Watch the video>>> below

Huh?. Let me leave it here. pic.twitter.com/tRDH6UGMgP — Yator Boss☚ (@Bossyator) June 3, 2026