“Whatsoever you do please date an intelligent person” - Disappointed man rants and shares a LADY’s response after sliding into her DM with ‘nerdy’ pick up line (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A viral screenshot has left netizens in stitches after a man tried sliding into a lady’s DMs with a nerdy pick‑up line.

He texted: “Your future kids will be cute but Y is silent.”

While he expected to flatter her with ‘Our future kids will be cute’ by omitting ‘y’, the lady missed the gist and replied, “I don’t understand.”

Disappointed, the man shared his frustration online, tweeting: “Whatsoever you do please date an intelligent person 😭😭 I feel so disappointed 😭😭.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST