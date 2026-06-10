A brand new lorry stolen at gunpoint and driver dumped in a coffee plantation recovered - It had been repainted and was ready to be sold in Uganda (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 10,
2026 - A lorry that had been carjacked at gunpoint has been successfully
recovered following a police operation.
The recovery comes days after reports emerged that armed
robbers had hijacked the vehicle before dumping the driver in a coffee
plantation and fleeing with the newly acquired lorry.
According to reports, after the carjacking incident in
Thika, the suspects drove the lorry to Nakuru, where they repainted it and
changed its registration plates from KDT
461N to KDP 802N in an attempt to avoid detection.
Investigations further revealed that the suspects were
planning to smuggle the vehicle into Uganda for sale.
Police managed to recover the lorry during an operation led
by Baharini Police Station OCS Abdikadir in Eldoret.
One of the suspects linked to the crime was arrested and is currently being held at Baharini Police Station as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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