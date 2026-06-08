WANTED! Hunt for man accused of brutally murdering his wife and dumping remains in a sack in Nakuru (PHOTO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect identified as Mokaya, who is accused of brutally murdering his wife in Kio Farm, Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.

According to reports circulating online, the suspect killed the woman before mutilating her body and stuffing the remains into a sack in a shocking incident that has left residents horrified.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public for information that could lead to his arrest.

Residents who may spot the suspect have been urged to immediately report to the nearest police station or contact security agencies, as investigations into the gruesome murder continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST