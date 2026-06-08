Speculation mounts as veteran Radio presenter FRED MACHOKA, MCA ROBERT ALAI and Lawyer OMARI share a meal amid Ksh 60M defamation court battle (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 08, 2026 - Speculation is mounting after lawyer Danstan Omari, veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka, and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai were spotted dining together, despite being locked in a heated defamation case at the Milimani High Court.

Just last week, Alai appeared before Justice Stella Mutuku, distancing himself from a Facebook account allegedly used to defame Machoka.

He insisted that he did not own the account at the time the disputed post was published, even though it bore his name.

Court filings by Machoka reveal the post insinuated he was HIV positive, mentally unstable and a tribalist, claims he says caused ridicule, emotional distress and reputational damage.

The celebrated broadcaster, who is seeking Ksh 60 million in damages, told the court the allegations undermined his standing as a respected media personality and businessman, hurting ventures he values at over Ksh 200 million.

Machoka had hinted at willingness to an amicable resolution, provided the question of identity was clarified.

Now, with the trio sharing a meal, speculation is rife that the matter may have been settled out of court.

Reports suggest Alai may have agreed to compensate Machoka with Ksh 500,000 to cover legal costs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST