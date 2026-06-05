Vihiga Hospital issues statement after relative allegedly switched off oxygen leading to patient’s death

Friday, June 05, 2026
- The management of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has released a
statement addressing public concerns following the death of a patient admitted
after a road accident.
According to the hospital, the patient was received at the
Accident and Emergency Department on May 29th at 8:50 p.m.
“The patient was received at the Accident and Emergency
Department at 8:50 p.m. following involvement in a road traffic accident,” the
statement read.
Medical records show he arrived with a blood pressure of
164/68 mmHg, a pulse rate of 111 beats per minute, oxygen saturation of 82
percent, and a random blood sugar reading of 7.0 mmol/L.
Doctors immediately initiated emergency measures.
“Due to the low oxygen saturation levels, oxygen
supplementation was initiated immediately at 4 litres per minute using an
oxygen concentrator while preparations for further investigations, including a
CT scan, were being made,” the hospital added.
The hospital further disclosed that oxygen support was
interfered with.
“According to documentation by the Accident and Emergency
team, one of the patient’s caretakers/ relatives switched off the oxygen
concentrator and requested that an oxygen cylinder be provided instead,” the
statement noted.
At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition
worsened.
“At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition
deteriorated and he began gasping.”
“The Accident and Emergency team, led by a consultant,
immediately commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced
life-support measures,” the hospital explained.
Despite the efforts, the patient did not survive.
“Despite all efforts by the medical team, the patient did
not respond to resuscitation and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.,” the
statement read.
The hospital maintained that the attending healthcare
workers followed the required clinical procedures and emergency care protocols.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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