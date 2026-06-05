Vihiga Hospital issues statement after relative allegedly switched off oxygen leading to patient’s death







Friday, June 05, 2026 - The management of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has released a statement addressing public concerns following the death of a patient admitted after a road accident.

According to the hospital, the patient was received at the Accident and Emergency Department on May 29th at 8:50 p.m.

“The patient was received at the Accident and Emergency Department at 8:50 p.m. following involvement in a road traffic accident,” the statement read.

Medical records show he arrived with a blood pressure of 164/68 mmHg, a pulse rate of 111 beats per minute, oxygen saturation of 82 percent, and a random blood sugar reading of 7.0 mmol/L.

Doctors immediately initiated emergency measures.

“Due to the low oxygen saturation levels, oxygen supplementation was initiated immediately at 4 litres per minute using an oxygen concentrator while preparations for further investigations, including a CT scan, were being made,” the hospital added.

The hospital further disclosed that oxygen support was interfered with.

“According to documentation by the Accident and Emergency team, one of the patient’s caretakers/ relatives switched off the oxygen concentrator and requested that an oxygen cylinder be provided instead,” the statement noted.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition worsened.

“At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition deteriorated and he began gasping.”

“The Accident and Emergency team, led by a consultant, immediately commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced life-support measures,” the hospital explained.

Despite the efforts, the patient did not survive.

“Despite all efforts by the medical team, the patient did not respond to resuscitation and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.,” the statement read.

The hospital maintained that the attending healthcare workers followed the required clinical procedures and emergency care protocols.

The Kenyan DAILY POST