See what a drunk LADY was captured on CCTV doing outside a business premise in the wee hours of the morning while in the company of her boyfriend - Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - A business owner has shared CCTV footage showing a heavily intoxicated woman behaving in an embarrassing manner outside a business premises in the wee hours of the morning.

The incident occurred on June 1st, 2026, at around 3:59 AM.

According to the footage, the lady had just left a club in the company of her boyfriend when she stopped outside the premises and was seen relieving herself in public.

The visibly drunk woman could barely support herself, forcing her boyfriend to assist her as the incident unfolded.

Unaware that they were being recorded by CCTV cameras installed outside the premises, the boyfriend was seen holding and supporting her throughout the embarrassing moment.

Watch the footage through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST