VIDEO of Wash Wash Kingpin and Nyaribari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, dishing out money to his constituents like githeri causes uproar online

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video of controversial
Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, distributing wads of
money to his constituents has caused an uproar online, triggering mixed
reactions among Kenyans on social media.
In the clip, the first-time MP is seen handing out cash to
constituents who had lined up wearing his branded merchandise.
The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with
critics questioning the source of the money and accusing politicians of using
handouts to gain public support.
Zaheer Jhanda, a gold fraudster-turned-politician, has in
the past attracted public attention over his flashy lifestyle and generous
donations during public events.
The latest video has once again sparked debate about the
culture of political handouts and the influence of money in Kenyan politics.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Wash Wash Kingpin and Nyaribari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, dishing out money to his constituents like githeri pic.twitter.com/IKw19dgsqv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026
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