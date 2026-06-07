VIDEO of Wash Wash Kingpin and Nyaribari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, dishing out money to his constituents like githeri causes uproar online







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video of controversial Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, distributing wads of money to his constituents has caused an uproar online, triggering mixed reactions among Kenyans on social media.

In the clip, the first-time MP is seen handing out cash to constituents who had lined up wearing his branded merchandise.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with critics questioning the source of the money and accusing politicians of using handouts to gain public support.

Zaheer Jhanda, a gold fraudster-turned-politician, has in the past attracted public attention over his flashy lifestyle and generous donations during public events.

The latest video has once again sparked debate about the culture of political handouts and the influence of money in Kenyan politics.

Watch the video>>> below

Wash Wash Kingpin and Nyaribari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, dishing out money to his constituents like githeri pic.twitter.com/IKw19dgsqv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST