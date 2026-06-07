Veteran Sports broadcaster, DIBLO KABERIA, couldn’t raise Ksh 125,000 for treatment - FRED AROCHO speaks during burial (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Renowned sports journalist, Fred Arocho, has emotionally narrated the struggles veteran football commentator, Diblo Kaberia, went through before his death.

Speaking during Kaberia’s burial ceremony, Arocho revealed that the celebrated Radio Jambo commentator faced serious financial difficulties during his final days despite being one of Kenya’s most recognizable sports broadcasters.

Arocho appeared to suggest that Kaberia’s employer failed to adequately support him when he needed help most.

According to Arocho, the late commentator was unable to raise Ksh 125,000 needed for medical treatment despite having worked under the Radio Africa Group for over two decades.

The revelations shocked mourners and fans, many of whom took to social media to express sadness and frustration over the plight of media personalities after years of service.

Kaberia passed away after a short illness, leaving behind a huge following of football fans who admired his energetic and passionate commentary style.

His death has sparked wider conversations about employee welfare and support for media personalities battling illness.

Watch the video>>> below

"Diblo Kaberia couldn't raise KSh 125,000 for treatment" Fred Arocho narrates how former Radio Jambo presenter Diblo Kaberia suffered during his final days. pic.twitter.com/7bzta9mfIm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST