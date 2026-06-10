Just last month, MURAYA MWANGI had attended the launch of his wife’s marriage podcast, only to find out later she was cheating on him with Senator JOE NYUTU (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Muraya Mwangi, the heartbroken Kikuyu man who has been exposing his wife on social media after discovering she was having an affair with Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, had appeared to be a supportive husband.

Just last month, Muraya attended the launch of his wife’s podcast alongside their children in what seemed like a happy family moment.

The podcast, dubbed The Truth Talk, focuses on marriage, relationships and family matters.

Ironically, Muraya’s wife, Lisah, had been portraying herself on the platform as a God-fearing woman who values marriage and family.





However, recent allegations of infidelity have thrown the couple’s private life into the public spotlight, with Muraya taking to social media to vent his frustration and disappointment over the betrayal.

See photos from the podcast launch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST