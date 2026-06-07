A video of RUTO’s bodyguard harassing former Assistant Inspector General of Police, MOHAMED SHEIKH ABDI, during Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir emerges (WATCH)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A bodyguard attached to the elite Presidential Escort Unit was captured on camera harassing former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Sheikh Abdi, during the recent Madaraka Day celebrations held in Wajir.

In the video, the stern-looking security officer is seen blocking and chasing away the former senior police boss after he attempted to access the VIP dais.

Mohammed Sheikh Abdi is seen trying to explain himself to the bodyguard, seemingly attempting to identify himself as a retired senior police officer, but the officer remains unmoved.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans criticizing the bodyguard for disrespecting a former Assistant Inspector General of Police who served the country for over 43 years.

Others, however, defended the security officer, saying members of the Presidential Escort Unit are required to strictly enforce security protocols regardless of status.

The video comes at a time when the Presidential Escort Unit has been facing increased public scrutiny over the handling of the President’s security during public events.

Watch the video>>> below

RUTO’s bodyguard harassing former Assistant Inspector General of Police, MOHAMED SHEIKH ABDI, during Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir pic.twitter.com/WVS2zU6wQ2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST