U.S unveils new Ebola response strategy after Kenyan High Court suspends construction of the Laikipia quarantine facility







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - The United States has redirected its Ebola response strategy to domestic emergency systems, as plans to establish a quarantine facility in Kenya stall amid legal and political challenges.

The shift follows a High Court order in Nairobi halting construction of a U.S-backed isolation centre at Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki.

The court suspended the project pending determination of a constitutional petition that questioned its legality, transparency and public participation, while raising concerns over governance and biosecurity.

U.S health officials confirmed the country has instead activated its network of specialised treatment centres designed to handle high‑risk infectious diseases.

Developed after the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak, the system comprises 13 Government‑supported hospitals and academic medical centres.

At least 10 of these facilities are fully prepared to isolate and treat patients exposed to Ebola or other viral hemorrhagic fevers, according to Reuters.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services has emphasised that these hospitals remain on standby, capable of safely managing suspected or confirmed cases.

This position appears to contradict earlier remarks from the U.S State Department that no Ebola patients would be admitted into the country, comments that drew criticism, particularly from Kenya.

Meanwhile, tensions in Kenya escalated after the High Court’s suspension of the Laikipia project.

The court directed the Government to disclose all agreements and operational details before any further steps.

Protests erupted outside Laikipia Airbase, where demonstrators opposed the facility.

At least two people were shot dead during the unrest, underscoring the controversy surrounding the proposed quarantine site.

The Kenyan DAILY POST