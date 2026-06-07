BUSTED! See the trick a High School student used to smuggle bhang to school - Alishonelea Kwa Boxer (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video has surfaced online showing the moment a High School student was caught attempting to smuggle bhang into school using a hidden compartment sewn inside his boxer.

The cunning student had carefully stitched the illegal substance into the inner part of the clothing in an attempt to avoid detection during routine inspections.

However, his plan backfired after an alert teacher became suspicious and conducted a search.

In the video circulating on social media, the teacher is seen cutting open the boxer to reveal rolls of bhang concealed inside the fabric.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing concern over rising cases of drug use and smuggling in schools.

Watch the video>>> below

So this is how high school students are smuggling drugs into their schools. pic.twitter.com/PvJb6VqUZn — IVY (@ivymuthe) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST