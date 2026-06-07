BUSTED! See the trick a High School student used to smuggle bhang to school - Alishonelea Kwa Boxer (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video has surfaced
online showing the moment a High School student was caught attempting to
smuggle bhang into school using a hidden compartment sewn inside his boxer.
The cunning student had carefully stitched the illegal
substance into the inner part of the clothing in an attempt to avoid detection
during routine inspections.
However, his plan backfired after an alert teacher became
suspicious and conducted a search.
In the video circulating on social media, the teacher is
seen cutting open the boxer to reveal rolls of bhang concealed inside the
fabric.
The incident has sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans
expressing concern over rising cases of drug use and smuggling in schools.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
So this is how high school students are smuggling drugs into their schools. pic.twitter.com/PvJb6VqUZn— IVY (@ivymuthe) June 6, 2026
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