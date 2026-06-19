UoN retains top spot as Strathmore surges past KU and JKUAT in latest Kenyan University rankings







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Kenya’s higher education landscape has witnessed a shake‑up after Strathmore University overtook Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in the latest UniRank national rankings.

According to the report, the University of Nairobi retained its crown as the country’s leading institution, while Strathmore climbed to second place.

Kenyatta dropped to third, Mount Kenya University secured fourth, and JKUAT settled in fifth.

Strathmore’s sudden rise marks one of the most notable shifts in the 2026 rankings, highlighting intensifying competition among Kenya’s top universities.

The assessment covered 69 accredited institutions, measuring popularity, web presence, and academic visibility.

United States International University‑Africa (USIU‑Africa) ranked sixth, followed by Moi University in seventh and Egerton University in eighth.

The Technical University of Kenya and Kenya Methodist University rounded out the top ten.

Catholic University placed eleventh, ahead of KCA University in twelfth and Murang’a University in thirteenth.

Maseno University took fourteenth, while the University of Embu ranked fifteenth. Daystar and Pwani Universities followed in sixteenth and seventeenth positions.

Between eighteenth and twenty‑fifth were Zetech, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Tangaza, Kabarak, Chuka, Kisii, Masinde Muliro and Africa Nazarene Universities.

Kirinyaga University, University of East African Baraton, Kibabii University and Technical University of Mombasa also featured mid‑table.

UniRank clarified that only institutions chartered and accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE), offering degree programmes and in‑person learning, were included.

The Kenyan DAILY POST