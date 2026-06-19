UoN retains top spot as Strathmore surges past KU and JKUAT in latest Kenyan University rankings

Friday, June 19, 2026
- Kenya’s higher education landscape has witnessed a shake‑up after Strathmore
University overtook Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of
Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in the latest UniRank national rankings.
According to the report, the University of Nairobi retained
its crown as the country’s leading institution, while Strathmore climbed to
second place.
Kenyatta dropped to third, Mount Kenya University secured
fourth, and JKUAT settled in fifth.
Strathmore’s sudden rise marks one of the most notable
shifts in the 2026 rankings, highlighting intensifying competition among
Kenya’s top universities.
The assessment covered 69 accredited institutions, measuring
popularity, web presence, and academic visibility.
United States International University‑Africa (USIU‑Africa)
ranked sixth, followed by Moi University in seventh and Egerton University in
eighth.
The Technical University of Kenya and Kenya Methodist
University rounded out the top ten.
Catholic University placed eleventh, ahead of KCA University
in twelfth and Murang’a University in thirteenth.
Maseno University took fourteenth, while the University of
Embu ranked fifteenth. Daystar and Pwani Universities followed in sixteenth and
seventeenth positions.
Between eighteenth and twenty‑fifth were Zetech, Dedan
Kimathi University of Technology, Tangaza, Kabarak, Chuka, Kisii, Masinde
Muliro and Africa Nazarene Universities.
Kirinyaga University, University of East African Baraton,
Kibabii University and Technical University of Mombasa also featured mid‑table.
UniRank clarified that only institutions chartered and
accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE), offering degree
programmes and in‑person learning, were included.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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