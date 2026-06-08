University LADY cries out after UDA politician impregnated her and vanished - He has blocked her on all avenues (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A young lady identifying herself as Mwanaisha and claiming to be a student at the Technical University of Mombasa has made a public appeal for help, alleging that Ngenyilel Ward MCA, Benjamin Natui, impregnated her and later cut off communication.

In a message circulating online, the woman said she met the MCA several months ago while in Mombasa, where they developed a relationship.

According to her, the MCA promised to marry her after she became pregnant.

However, she now claims that he later started threatening her before eventually blocking all communication channels.

The distressed student says she is currently pregnant, unemployed and struggling to survive while continuing with her studies.

“I’m starving. Please help me reach him so that we can co-parent,” part of her message reads.

She further appealed to residents of Ngenyilel Ward and members of the public to help her contact the MCA, who represents Ngenyilel Ward in Turbo Constituency under the ruling UDA party ticket.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST