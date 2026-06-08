Roysambu man drugged by a beautiful Slay Queen and household items stolen after inviting her for “MECHI” - The ‘MCHELE LADY’ is pretty (PHOTO)

Monday, June 8, 2026 -
A man from Roysambu is counting heavy losses after a woman he had invited to
his house drugged him and stole several household items.
According to reports circulating online, the man hosted the
lady at his residence, where the two shared a meal and drinks before later
retiring to bed.
It is believed that the woman may have spiked his drink with
a sedative, leaving him unconscious.
The suspect took advantage of the situation and escaped with
household valuables, including a 55-inch television set and other items.
Cases involving suspected “mchele” ladies have been on the
rise in different parts of Nairobi, particularly targeting unsuspecting men
after social encounters.
See the photo of the suspect below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments