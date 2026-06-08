Roysambu man drugged by a beautiful Slay Queen and household items stolen after inviting her for “MECHI” - The ‘MCHELE LADY’ is pretty (PHOTO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A man from Roysambu is counting heavy losses after a woman he had invited to his house drugged him and stole several household items.

According to reports circulating online, the man hosted the lady at his residence, where the two shared a meal and drinks before later retiring to bed.

It is believed that the woman may have spiked his drink with a sedative, leaving him unconscious.

The suspect took advantage of the situation and escaped with household valuables, including a 55-inch television set and other items.

Cases involving suspected “mchele” ladies have been on the rise in different parts of Nairobi, particularly targeting unsuspecting men after social encounters.

See the photo of the suspect below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST