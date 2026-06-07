Unakula Bibi Yangu Bila “SI-DIH” - Drama as a man catches his wife red-handed having “MECHI” with her Gen Z mpango wa kando in his matrimonial home (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man stormed into his matrimonial home and caught his wife with another man, believed to be her mpango wa kando.

In the trending video circulating online, the furious husband is seen confronting the shirtless man, who was seated on the floor during the tense exchange.

“Unakula bibi yangu nyama kwa nyama,” the angry husband is heard lamenting as emotions flared inside the house.

His wife’s mpango wa kando, said to be a Gen Z and an Accountant, attempted to defend himself during the confrontation, insisting that he had used protection.

Meanwhile, the woman appeared shocked and speechless as the confrontation escalated.

She was seen staring silently at her husband while looking visibly frightened.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST