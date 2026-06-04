Two bullets missing! Loaded pistol stolen from VIP protection officer at a massage parlour abandoned in Nairobi CBD supermarket (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Detectives have recovered a missing Ceska pistol that was stolen from a VIP protection officer in Nairobi.

The loaded firearm, stolen while the officer was receiving a massage at a city spa, was discovered abandoned inside a Carrefour‑branded carrier bag at the supermarket's luggage holding area during an intelligence‑led operation.

The recovery took place on Tuesday morning at Development House along Moi Avenue, ending a week‑long search that began in late May.

Police confirmed the pistol was intact in its holster, with a magazine containing 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two fewer than the 15 initially reported.

The officer, a sergeant attached to the elite Security of Government Buildings (SGB) VIP Unit and assigned to a former Member of Parliament, reported the loss after visiting a barber shop and spa on Moktar Daddah Street.

He arrived at about 4pm on May 21st, requested a complimentary massage, and placed his pistol under a cushion.

He later felt dizzy, rested at the spa, and woke around 11pm to find the weapon missing.

Despite searching, he only filed a formal report on May 25th.

The disappearance raised alarm among security agencies, who feared the pistol could be used in criminal activity.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage from the spa and supermarket.

Some clips captured a suspect wearing a cap as he approached the luggage area.

The motive behind the theft remains unclear, but police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST