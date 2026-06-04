“Not my account!” ROBERT ALAI fights back in Ksh 60m defamation case with veteran radio presenter FRED OBACHI MACHOKA







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has distanced himself from a Facebook account allegedly used to defame veteran radio presenter, Fred Obachi Machoka.

Testifying before Justice Stella Mutuku, Alai maintained he did not own a Facebook account at the time the disputed post was published.

He told the court that although the account bore his name, he was not active on the platform and could not be linked to the publication.

The MCA further claimed that he barely knew Machoka, stressing that he had never met or interacted with the celebrated radio presenter before the alleged post surfaced.

However, Machoka’s lawyers, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, challenged Alai’s testimony, pointing to previous suits filed against him by Government agencies over content shared on his Facebook account in 2020.

Wambui argued that Alai’s denial was misleading and an attempt to evade responsibility.

Court documents filed by Machoka reveal the disputed post insinuated he was HIV positive, mentally ill and a tribalist, claims he says subjected him to ridicule, emotional distress and reputational damage.

The veteran broadcaster told the court the statement undermined his standing as a respected media personality, family man and businessman, hurting ventures he values at more than Ksh 200 million.

Machoka had expressed openness to an amicable resolution, but only if the issue of identity is clarified.

His lawyer, Omari, told the court that discussions were impossible since Alai had disowned the account and even claimed that he was not the person being sued.

Machoka is seeking Ksh 60 million in damages as the case continues to unfold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST