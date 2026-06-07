Tragedy as a Police Officer dies two months before his wedding - Everything was set for the big day (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A woman is mourning the sudden death of her soon-to-be husband just two months before their planned wedding.

The grieving woman, identified as Susan Lusweti, was set to exchange vows with her now deceased fiancé, Sam, on August 8th, 2026.

According to reports, the couple had already sent out wedding invitations to friends and family members and were making final preparations for the big day before tragedy struck unexpectedly.

What now remains for Susan are the memories and good moments she shared with Sam.

Sam was a police officer, although details surrounding the cause of his death remain scanty.

Friends and relatives have continued to send messages of condolence to the grieving family as they come to terms with the painful loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST