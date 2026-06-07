“He Once Slapped Me” - Motorist narrates encounter with cop knocked down by lorry in Westlands while chasing a boda boda rider, Claims he was corrupt and arrogant







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - The police officer who died after being knocked down by a lorry while chasing a boda boda rider in Westlands has become the subject of mixed reactions online, with some motorists and riders sharing unpleasant encounters they had with him.

According to reports, the officer was known for operating along the busy Waiyaki Way, where some road users accused him of harassing motorists and boda boda riders.

Reacting to news of his death, one motorist claimed that he once had a confrontation with the officer during which he was slapped.

“He once slapped me,” the motorist wrote on social media, describing the officer as arrogant and corrupt.

The motorist further alleged that the late officer later realised he was dealing with someone who was well-connected.

“The next call he received he almost poo on his trousers. I told him he should know people,” he claimed.

Several other motorists and boda boda riders also shared allegations of harassment and misconduct against the officer, claiming that he often operated with impunity along the highway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST