Tragedy as a depressed KIKUYU LADY kills her young son and later takes her own life - Leaves husband in shock as she appeared okay







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A cloud of grief has engulfed Karogoto village in Kirimukuyu, Mathira, following the tragic deaths of Joyce Wambui and her two-year-old child in a suspected murder-suicide incident.

Joyce, a former pupil at Ngunguru Primary School, an alumna of Moi Equator Girls High School, and a student at Imperial School of Medicine, is being remembered by friends, classmates, and family as a bright and promising young woman with a great future ahead of her.

According to sources close to the family, Joyce may have been battling postpartum depression before the tragic incident occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, with police expected to conduct investigations to establish exactly what transpired.

The heartbreaking incident has left residents of Karogoto village in shock, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of the young mother and her child.

Friends who knew Joyce described her as intelligent, calm and hardworking, saying the news of her death has deeply affected those who interacted with her.

Mental health experts have continued to urge families and communities to take postpartum depression seriously, noting that new mothers often require psychological support after childbirth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST