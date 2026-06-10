Man impersonates a KDF officer and cons a family out of Ksh 1.2 million after promising to secure their kin a job in the army - Had opened an office in Kilimani (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A man accused of impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer is on the run after conning a family out of Ksh 1.2 million with fake promises of securing a military job for their kin.

According to reports, the suspect convinced the family that he had connections within the Ministry of Defence and could facilitate recruitment into the Kenya Defence Forces.

Trusting his claims, the desperate family sold their land to raise the money, hoping to secure the promised opportunity.

The suspect is said to have gone to great lengths to appear genuine, including opening an office in Kilimani to create the impression that he was a legitimate official.

He reportedly told the victims that he worked at the Department of Defence (DoD), further strengthening his deception.

However, after receiving the money, the man disappeared, leaving the family devastated and financially ruined.

Efforts to trace him are currently ongoing, and members of the public who may have information about his whereabouts are being urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the relevant authorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST