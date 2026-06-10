This video of a bold LADY putting on a show in a Nairobi club while dressed to turn heads has left netizens talking (WATCH)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A viral video of a bold Nairobi Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular nightclub has sparked buzz online.

In the clip, the confident lady is seen dancing energetically to Bien’s hit song “Finale” as fellow revelers look on.

Her expressive dance moves, coupled with a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, have left tongues wagging.

The video has since divided opinion online with some netizens praising her confidence and unapologetic self-expression and others feeling she went too far in trying to stand out with her outfit and attention-grabbing presence.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST