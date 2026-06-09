Tragedy as Dr. VINCENT NYAGUCHA dies in his sleep, months after graduating and landing a job - He has not enjoyed his salary







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - A cloud of grief has engulfed family, friends and colleagues following the sudden death of Dr. Vincent Nyagucha, a young medic who had only recently graduated and begun his medical career.

According to reports shared online, Dr. Nyagucha graduated in February with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery before securing a job in March.

His promising career reportedly caught the attention of the hospital’s CEO, who identified his potential and sponsored him for specialized training in India to study a specific surgical procedure.

He is said to have spent two months in India before returning to Kenya about two weeks ago.

Reports indicate that Dr. Nyagucha successfully conducted the specialized surgery on Friday, marking what many believed would be the beginning of a bright medical career.

However, tragedy struck on Sunday morning when he was reportedly found dead in his house under unclear circumstances.

Sources claim he was discovered bleeding from the nose and ears.

His sudden death has shocked many Kenyans online, with friends and social media users mourning a young doctor whose future appeared full of promise.

Many expressed pain that he passed away just months after completing his studies and landing his first job.

“The man has not even enjoyed his salary or his education,” one mourner lamented online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST