The late MP NG’ENO’s photographer, NICK KOSGEI, who died in the fatal crash has already been replaced as his girlfriend flaunts new man, months after his demise (PHOTO)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Nick Kosgey, a photographer attached to the late politician Johana Ng’eno, died on January 28th, 2026, in a tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the life of the MP.

At the time of his death, Nick was in a relationship with Cynthia Lacey.

Just five days ago, Cynthia shared an emotional post online remembering Nick, saying he had left an “irreplaceable gap” in her heart following his untimely death.

However, social media users were left talking after she posted photos of another man only a day later, congratulating him for completing his studies.

The posts sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing her for moving on too quickly while others defended her, arguing that people heal and grieve differently after losing loved ones.

The Kenyan DAILY POST