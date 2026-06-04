“He threatened to unalive me” - A Mzungu Corporate Executive, MATHEW SEATION, accused of abusing women at a gym in Gigiri! A LADY exposes him badly







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - A woman has publicly accused a foreign man identified as Matthew Seaton of repeated violent and abusive behavior towards women at a high-end gym in Gigiri, Nairobi.

In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, the disgruntled woman claimed her first disturbing encounter with Matthew occurred in 2024 after a group training session at VMX Fitness gym.

According to her, while she was seated on the floor recovering from the session, Matthew allegedly threw a sandbag at her and chillingly remarked, “You know I could unalive you right now.”

She further alleged that in February 2025, Matthew violently confronted another female gym member, head-butting her and shoving her to the ground over a dispute involving gym space.

Concerned about members’ safety, she reportedly followed up the matter with the gym’s management but claims the response was dismissive.

“The directors and I looked through the CCTV footage and it did not look that bad,” the gym manager allegedly told her.

The woman also recounted another confrontation in January 2026, claiming Matthew pushed her after she moved away from him while using a pull-up bar.

She alleged that after reporting the incident, management downplayed the matter, allegedly responding, “He just pushed you.”

The accuser further claimed that VMX management admitted the suspect had been linked to multiple previous incidents but only warned him “to be mindful.”

She also accused the gym of refusing to release full CCTV footage and alleged that altered footage was handed to police during investigations.

The woman insisted that speaking out was not about revenge but about accountability and ensuring women’s safety is taken seriously.

The suspect is a Commercial Director and share holder at Agri Evolve, a certified coffee exporter company with branches in several African countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST