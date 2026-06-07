Social media influencer LYDIA OGINGA accused of wrecking marriages at Muhimbu Park apartments in Syokimau - “Anatusi Hadi Bibi Za Watu”





Sunday, June 7, 2026 - Social media influencer, Lydia Oginga, formerly based in Kisumu, has been accused of wrecking marriages after relocating to Muhimbu Park Apartments in Syokimau.

According to one of her neighbours, several women have lodged complaints against Lydia, accusing her of having affairs with their husbands.

She is also accused of insulting wives of the married men she is allegedly involved with and creating unnecessary drama within the estate.

This is not the first time Lydia has faced accusations of being a homewrecker.

Her home-wrecking behaviour was well known in Kisumu, where she was said to target wealthy married men.

A few months ago, she was accused of having an affair with a married KRA staff member and businessman identified as Jackson Otaka.

Rumours also circulated that she was using “juju” to destabilize Otaka’s marriage.

Some insiders further claim that last year, a woman confronted and attacked her at a club over allegations of an affair with her husband.





Below are photos of Lydia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST