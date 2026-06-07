Anaingiza Madame Kwa Gari Yake Na Kuwaforce Washike Kitu Yake - University of Nairobi Senior Lecturer, Dr. GEOFFREY WANGO, accused of preying on female students







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Dr. Geoffrey Wango, has come under public scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving female students.

According to a source, the lecturer, who is also known for appearing in media interviews as a counselling psychologist, is accused of targeting vulnerable students, particularly those with missing marks.

A source alleged that the lecturer would reportedly offer female students lifts in his vehicle before engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

“Anaingiza madame kwa gari yake na kuwaforce washike kitu yake,” the source revealed.

Cases of lecturers taking advantage of female students have been reported in various higher learning institutions across the country, with many victims choosing to remain silent for fear of reprisal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST