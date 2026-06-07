Singer NIKITA KERING opens up about how early fame affected her mental health – “it messed me up”







Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Award‑winning Kenyan singer, Nikita Kering, has opened up on the emotional toll of early fame and growing up in the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, June 7th, 2026, Nikita recalled beginning her journey at just nine years old, performing and appearing on radio and television while earning Ksh 15,000 over weekends.

Her mother managed the money, saving it for her future. “My mum was the one who had to be in charge of that… she was saving that money up for me,” she said.

Looking back, Nikita admitted she never experienced a typical childhood away from public attention.

Even her free time revolved around performance, entertaining friends, teaching dance or leading scouting activities.

“So to answer your question, yes. I’ve been observed for a very long time. The whole time,” she noted.

The pressure of being branded “the future of music” weighed heavily on her, creating expectations she had to grow into quickly.

While grateful for the opportunities, she confessed it affected her mental health.

“I must say, it really messed up my mental health for a really long time,” she admitted.

Nikita also revealed that early success shaped her personality, saying she developed an ego at a young age and later struggled with wanting to retreat from public attention.

“I built an ego very early in life, and that affected me for a really long time,” she shared.

Despite the challenges, Nikita says she is now embracing her journey with gratitude while fiercely protecting her mental well‑being.

The Kenyan DAILY POST