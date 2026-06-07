KALONZO explains why he deliberately chose not to invite his co principals at the launch of his 2027 presidential digital campaign platform







Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has clarified why fellow opposition principals were missing during the unveiling of his 2027 presidential campaign digital platform.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, June 6th, Kalonzo revealed that he deliberately chose not to invite his co‑principals.

The former Vice President explained that while he considered including them, he opted to wait until certain flagship issues were resolved.

“I actually had to debate whether to invite them, and I said maybe once we have sorted this issue about the flagship.”

“But for now, I know that they’re all watching and they are a wonderful team,” he said.

Despite their absence, Kalonzo reaffirmed that the opposition remains united.

“Allow me to salute my co‑principals in the united alternative government and to thank them sincerely for standing together as a strong team, which has sworn to stand with Kenyans and which team I can assure you will stand together until we liberate this country,” he stated.

He also took a swipe at President William Ruto’s administration, claiming its survival hinges on divisions within the opposition.

“This current administration’s only hope is that the united alternative government will split.”

“Without any split, today I can assure Kenyans that William Ruto is a one‑term president,” Kalonzo declared.

During the event, Kalonzo launched an online campaign platform dubbed Komboa Kenya.

He explained that the AI‑powered site will allow Kenyans to interact directly with his campaign, ask questions, raise concerns and challenge his ideas.

The platform also includes a resource mobilization feature, enabling citizens to contribute financially.

“Komboa Kenya is not a campaign funded by cartels or sustained by corruption. It is a people’s patriotic movement and the people must power it,” Kalonzo emphasized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST