Should I block her? Medical Doctor frustrated by mother’s unfiltered feedback after allowing her view her WhatsApp status updates (SCREENSHOTs)







Friday, June 05, 2026 - A Medical Doctor has sparked lively debate on social media after revealing the messages she has been receiving from her mother after she allowed her to view her WhatsApp status updates.

The doctor shared screenshots showing her mother frequently commenting on her online posts, expressing concern over how she presents herself on social media and questioning some of her outfit choices.

In several of the messages, the mother also cautioned her daughter against publicly sharing her views on political matters, advising her to be more careful about the content she posts online.

Amused by the constant feedback, the doctor turned to her followers for advice, jokingly asking whether she should block her mother from viewing her status updates.

“Since I started allowing my mother to view my status, I never rest. Should I block her back or not?” she wrote.

Her post quickly attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom found the exchange relatable.

Some sympathized with her, saying parents often struggle to separate their role as guardians from their children's adult lives.

Others defended the mother, arguing that parental concern never ends regardless of a child's age or professional status.

See some of the screenshots below

The Kenyan DAILY POST