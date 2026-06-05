“If You Want to Live a Good Life, Do Not Get Married” – ANDREW KIBE tells men and reveals how marriage is a scam







Friday, June 05, 2026 - Controversial former radio presenter turned outspoken podcaster, Andrew Kibe, has stirred reactions on social media with his bold advice to men about marriage.

In a recent podcast episode, Kibe warned men to avoid marriage at all costs.

“If you want to live a good life, do not get married. That’s pure scam,” he declared.

Kibe argues that the institution of marriage is designed to strip men of autonomy and assets.

“That thing comes and takes away all your assets, and then you start eating foods that you don’t like,” he added, painting marriage as a trap that drains rather than builds.

Beyond finances, Kibe claims domestic life erodes men’s physical edge.

He insists that once married, men lose control over their health and habits, particularly diet.

Husbands, he says, end up eating whatever their partners cook, regardless of preference.

This, according to him, leads to weight gain and a softening of the male physique.

“You begin to look like a woman full time because you’ve lost your edge,” Kibe warned.

Kibe has built a massive online following by challenging traditional social norms and pushing conversations around masculinity and male independence and his blunt take has sparked heated debate online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST