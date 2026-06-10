Short hair, big NYASH and charming smile!! This stunning LADY selling clothes has wowed netizens with her natural beauty (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A video of a little-known clothes vendor has gone viral, with many netizens captivated by her natural beauty and stunning curves.

In the clip, the petite yet curvy lady, who sports short hair, is seen moving around her boutique in a figure-hugging dress that perfectly accentuates her eye-catching physique.

The cheeky marketing strategy seems to be paying off, as her social media timeline has been flooded with comments from admirers, many of them men, praising her looks and asking for directions to her shop.

Watch the video>>> below

Short hair, big NYASH and charming smile!! pic.twitter.com/FLuYllwrB3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST