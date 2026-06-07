She Said NO! Man embarrassed after girlfriend rejects his proposal on graduation day despite car gift (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A man was left embarrassed after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal during her graduation ceremony despite him pulling off a lavish surprise that included a car gift.

In the viral video, the man is seen going down on his knees while holding a ring as a brand-new car wrapped in ribbons was parked nearby at the graduation square.

The woman was surrounded by friends and fellow graduates who cheered loudly as the romantic moment unfolded in public.

However, the proposal took an unexpected turn after the lady turned down the offer, leaving the crowd stunned.

The disappointed man appeared heartbroken after spending heavily to organize the surprise proposal and gift presentation.

Watch the video>>> below

She Said NO! Man embarrassed after girlfriend rejects his proposal on graduation day despite car gift pic.twitter.com/42FnwqWoGX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST