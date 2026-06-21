SHOCK as a LADY is stabbed and killed by jilted baby daddy after spotting her dancing with another man during PRINCE INDAH’s club performance - RIP MERCY MUKUTU (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - A tragic incident has been reported at Cindies Resort in Kisii, where a woman identified as Mercy Mukutu was stabbed and killed by her baby daddy during a night event where Prince Indah was performing.

According to reports, the suspect spotted Mercy dancing and enjoying herself with another man at the club.

Moments later, he reportedly approached her and stabbed her on the neck, leaving her critically injured.

Mercy succumbed to her injuries shortly after the attack.

Following the incident, members of the public subdued the suspect and beat him before he was rescued and rushed to a hospital in Kisii for treatment.

The couple had separated last year, although the man struggled to accept the breakup.

Police are expected to take over investigations, and the suspect is likely to be arrested and charged once he is discharged from hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST