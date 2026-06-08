SHOCK as armed motor-bike riding thugs storm Shanus Restaurant in Westlands and rob patrons







Monday, June 8, 2026 - Fear and concern over rising insecurity in Nairobi continue to grow after armed thugs riding on motorbikes stormed Shanus Restaurant in Westlands and robbed customers during a family dinner outing.

According to a victim, the terrifying incident occurred as they were enjoying meals at the popular restaurant.

The victim said the robbers arrived on motorbikes before two of them brandished guns and ordered everyone to surrender valuables.

The gang reportedly stole two expensive mobile phones, car keys and a wallet before fleeing the scene.

“My kids are traumatized,” the victim revealed after the incident, while urging members of the public to remain vigilant when visiting the popular restaurant.

The robbery has sparked fresh fears over the growing wave of crimes being committed by criminals posing as boda boda riders, particularly in Nairobi’s upscale estates.

Reports indicate that on the same day, another person was also robbed by armed thugs riding on motorbikes within the Westlands area in broad daylight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST