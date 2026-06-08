LUO man masquerading as a KDF officer arrested with a pistol after storming the VIP dais during a football match in Migori (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 8, 2026 -
Law enforcement officers in Migori have arrested a man found in illegal
possession of a CZ pistol during a football showdown between Migori Youth FC
and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.
The rogue individual, identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka
"Daddy," tried to storm the VIP dais while the game was in full
swing.
However, the security detail was quick to spot him, and when
they attempted to restrain him, Daddy pulled a pistol faster than a cheetah on
the hunt.
As the situation threatened to spiral out of control,
officers acted swiftly, disarming him and restoring order before chaos could
erupt.
Daddy was found in possession of a CZ pistol loaded with ten
rounds of ammunition, all while masquerading as a member of the Kenya Defence
Forces.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm
belonged to one Peter Jobando, a civilian firearm holder who was quick to show
up at the scene.
Upon questioning, Jobando claimed that he had handed the
weapon to Dady, leading to Jobando’s immediate arrest for allowing an
unauthorised person to possess a firearm.
Both suspects are now in police custody, undergoing
processing pending arraignment.
Meanwhile, the pistol has been secured as an exhibit in the ongoing investigation
Via DCI
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