LUO man masquerading as a KDF officer arrested with a pistol after storming the VIP dais during a football match in Migori (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - Law enforcement officers in Migori have arrested a man found in illegal possession of a CZ pistol during a football showdown between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

The rogue individual, identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka "Daddy," tried to storm the VIP dais while the game was in full swing.

However, the security detail was quick to spot him, and when they attempted to restrain him, Daddy pulled a pistol faster than a cheetah on the hunt.

As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, officers acted swiftly, disarming him and restoring order before chaos could erupt.

Daddy was found in possession of a CZ pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition, all while masquerading as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to one Peter Jobando, a civilian firearm holder who was quick to show up at the scene.

Upon questioning, Jobando claimed that he had handed the weapon to Dady, leading to Jobando’s immediate arrest for allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm.

Both suspects are now in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the pistol has been secured as an exhibit in the ongoing investigation

Via DCI