Worshippers pull crazy stunts in church during a service as video sparks reactions online - Hizi Kanisa Ziko Na Vituko (WATCH)

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video recorded inside a
privately-owned church during a praise and worship session has caused a buzz on
social media.
In the trending clip, worshippers are seen performing
unusual and dramatic stunts around the pulpit as congregants cheer, sing and
dance along during the energetic service.
The bizarre scenes have left many online users stunned, with
some questioning the direction modern churches are taking in the name of
worship.
The video has also reignited debate about religion in
Africa, with a section of social media users calling for stricter regulation of
religious institutions to curb what they described as excesses and theatrics in
some churches.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Worshippers pull crazy stunts in church during a service pic.twitter.com/JYMbGqSSE9— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026
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