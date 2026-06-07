Worshippers pull crazy stunts in church during a service as video sparks reactions online - Hizi Kanisa Ziko Na Vituko (WATCH)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - A video recorded inside a privately-owned church during a praise and worship session has caused a buzz on social media.

In the trending clip, worshippers are seen performing unusual and dramatic stunts around the pulpit as congregants cheer, sing and dance along during the energetic service.

The bizarre scenes have left many online users stunned, with some questioning the direction modern churches are taking in the name of worship.

The video has also reignited debate about religion in Africa, with a section of social media users calling for stricter regulation of religious institutions to curb what they described as excesses and theatrics in some churches.

Watch the video>>> below

Worshippers pull crazy stunts in church during a service pic.twitter.com/JYMbGqSSE9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST