Senior NIS officer found dead at his official residence under mysterious circumstances in Nyamira - “The house was locked from inside”







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - A senior National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer has been found dead at his official residence in Nyamira town.

Police identified the deceased as 56‑year‑old David Kipkoech Kosgey, who served as the head of County Intelligence Coordination.

His lifeless body was discovered inside his locked residence on Friday, June 5th, after colleagues raised an alarm when he failed to travel to Nairobi for official duty.

Preliminary reports suggest possible signs of a struggle before his death.

Officers noted blood stains at the scene, believed to have resulted from vomiting blood, though investigators confirmed there were no visible external injuries.

Nyamira County Commissioner, Benson Leparimorijo, confirmed the incident, stating that junior officers were forced to break down the door after repeated attempts to reach him failed.

“The house was completely locked from inside, and suspicion grew when he could not be contacted,” Leparimorijo said.

Kosgey’s body was transferred to Nyamira Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination will determine the actual cause of death.

Detectives have since cordoned off the residence as a crime scene, intensifying investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST