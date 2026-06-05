Mother stops her well-endowed daughter’s wild dance at a wedding reception in viral video (WATCH)







Friday, June 05, 2026 - A video of a stern mother stepping in to rein in her daughter's energetic dance moves during what appeared to be a wedding reception has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches.

In the clip, the curvy young woman is seen enthusiastically showing off lively dance moves as guests around her enjoy the festivities.

However, her mother, who appeared less than impressed by the performance, decided to take matters into her own hands.

The mother casually walked over, passed by her daughter, and discreetly whispered something in her ear.

Whatever was said had an immediate effect.

The lady quickly toned down her dance routine as her mother followed up with a cold side-eye that many netizens found both hilarious and relatable.

The video has since sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with many netizens praising the mother's subtle yet effective "operation."

Others joked that mothers possess a special ability to restore order with just a few words and a well-timed look, regardless of their children's age.

Watch the video>>> below

Mother stops her well-endowed daughter’s wild dance at a wedding reception pic.twitter.com/iILk2apvhu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST