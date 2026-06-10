Security guards at Tsavo Apartments should be paid a hardship allowance - Netizens react to another chaotic video from the infamous apartments (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A video of a security guard intervening to stop a fight among a group of ladies believed to be students residing at Tsavo Apartments has surfaced online.

The ladies, who appeared intoxicated, caused commotion along the corridors after an argument escalated into a physical fight, forcing the security guard to step in and restore calm.

The chaotic clip has since sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens joking that security guards at Tsavo Apartments deserve a hardship allowance due to the frequent drama witnessed at the residential complex.

“Those guards deserve a salary increment,” one user commented.

Another netizen wrote, “Working at Tsavo is like being a police officer.”

Tsavo Apartments, which are popular among young people and students, have repeatedly gone viral over reports of wild parties, drinking sprees, and frequent altercations among tenants.

Watch the video>>> below

Tsavo Apartments 'is just another world on its own'.... pic.twitter.com/PV6oP55B16 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST