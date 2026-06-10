VIDEO of controversial MP GIDEON MULYUNGI promising a Gen Z lady scholarship to Italy sparks reactions - “Look at the body language! Hapa Kuna Maneno”







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, has once again left the internet buzzing after he was captured on camera saying that he had sponsored a Gen Z lady to study in Italy for five years.

In the video, the lady is seen standing next to the controversial MP as he addresses members of the public during a function, revealing that all is set for her to fly to Italy to pursue further education.

The body language between the two has since sparked reactions on social media, given the MP’s well-known reputation as a womanizer.

“The way she’s shy. Iligulwa,” one social media user commented.

“Hiyo ni mboga yake anapeleka majuu,” another user wrote, suggesting that the MP may be romantically involved with the lady.

Watch the video>>> below

Controversial MP GIDEON MULYUNGI promising a Gen Z LADY a scholarship to Italy pic.twitter.com/LAZneWRbGS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST