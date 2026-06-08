RUTO’s Senior Advisor Prof. MAKAU MUTUA responds to claims that he cost RAILA ODINGA the presidency in the 2022 elections







Monday, June 08, 2026 - Prof. Makau Mutua has dismissed allegations that he was responsible for Raila Odinga’s defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Mutua, a constitutional lawyer and senior presidential adviser, served as spokesperson and head of Raila’s campaign think tank during the hotly contested race.

His response came after Dennis Onyango, a longtime aide to the former ODM leader, claimed in an interview that Mutua sabotaged Raila’s campaign.

Onyango alleged that Mutua disrupted established political structures, sidelined key strategists, and failed to add value to the campaign.

“One person I will not forgive is Makau Mutua. I don’t think he added value to Raila’s campaign.”

“To this very day, I believe he derailed us,” Onyango said.

Onyango argued that presidential campaigns require long‑term knowledge of a candidate’s networks and supporters, claiming the results might have been different had Royal Media Services chair, SK Macharia, led the campaign.

Mutua, however, rejected the accusations, suggesting Onyango’s criticism was rooted in resentment over his close relationship with Raila.

In a post on X, he wrote: “My good friend Dennis Onyango says I ‘hijacked’ Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign and lost him the election.”

“Of all the key players, I, a simple law professor, was the cause of the loss.”

“He’s unhappy that I would have drinks with Mr Odinga.”

Mutua insisted that his role was limited and could not have influenced the outcome.

He further urged Onyango to respect Raila’s legacy, noting that the former Prime Minister had shaped Onyango’s career.

“Mr Onyango would’ve had no life worth talking about had it not been for Mzee,” he added.

Raila Odinga lost to President William Ruto, who garnered 7,176,141 votes against Raila’s 6,942,930.

The Kenyan DAILY POST