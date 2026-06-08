RUTO hands KIKUYU gospel musician and former MP aspirant lucrative state job days after ditching GACHAGUA’s DCP for UDA







Monday, June 08, 2026 - President William Ruto has appointed gospel artist and former parliamentary aspirant, Paul Waiganjo, as Advisor on Development Affairs.

The appointment was announced on Sunday, June 7th, by Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, during a church service in Ol‑Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Speaking to congregants, CS Miano confirmed Waiganjo will serve under the Office of the President, offering strategic guidance on development matters nationwide.

“Waiganjo has a job. I hear someone asking me what job? Because I have his papers here, Waiganjo will be the advisor to the government on development issues across Kenya,” she declared.

According to Miano, Waiganjo will operate from State House, working closely with the President.

The appointment comes just weeks after Waiganjo abandoned his bid for the Ol‑Kalou parliamentary seat.

Initially contesting under the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Waiganjo lost in the primaries to Sammy Kamau Ngotho, who secured the nomination with 12,957 votes against Waiganjo’s 4,978.

The by‑election was triggered by the death of three‑term MP, David Njuguna Kiaraho, on March 29th, 2026.

Following his defeat, Waiganjo ditched DCP, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He later threw his support behind UDA candidate, Samuel Muchina Nyaga ,in the upcoming by‑election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST