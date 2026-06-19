RUTO lied as DONALD TRUMP reveals African leaders requested to host Ebola patients (VIDEO)

Friday, June 19, 2026
- U.S President Donald Trump has claimed that African leaders approached the
United States with requests to host Ebola patients, leading Washington to
provide $375 million in support.
In a video clip, Trump described Ebola as “very dangerous”
but noted it was contained through strict quarantine measures, adding that the
financial aid made African Presidents “very happy.”
The revelation has sparked uproar in Kenya, where President
William Ruto previously defended his approval of an Ebola quarantine facility
at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.
Ruto insisted that the decision was a mutual agreement with
the U.S Government.
“When President Trump asked
Kenya to support them by having a centre in Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay
because it was an agreement with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30, 40
years,” Ruto said.
He dismissed criticism as reckless, stressing that Kenya was
acting responsibly.
However, protests erupted in Nanyuki against the
construction of the facility, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
The courts later suspended the project pending determination
of a case filed by residents opposing it.
Trump’s remarks have sparked uproar online, with netizens
accusing Ruto of dishonesty and greed.
Many claimed that he prioritized financial gain over public
safety, arguing that the potential risks of Ebola exposure outweighed the
benefits of U.S funding.
"They came to us and requested to host Ebola Patients. We gave them some 375 million dollars and they were so happy. Ebola is very dangerous."~ President Donald Trump.— ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) June 19, 2026
Video credits : Unknown. pic.twitter.com/I4CJKl1Bth
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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