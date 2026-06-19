RUTO lied as DONALD TRUMP reveals African leaders requested to host Ebola patients (VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - U.S President Donald Trump has claimed that African leaders approached the United States with requests to host Ebola patients, leading Washington to provide $375 million in support.

In a video clip, Trump described Ebola as “very dangerous” but noted it was contained through strict quarantine measures, adding that the financial aid made African Presidents “very happy.”

The revelation has sparked uproar in Kenya, where President William Ruto previously defended his approval of an Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

Ruto insisted that the decision was a mutual agreement with the U.S Government.

“When President Trump asked Kenya to support them by having a centre in Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay because it was an agreement with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30, 40 years,” Ruto said.

He dismissed criticism as reckless, stressing that Kenya was acting responsibly.

However, protests erupted in Nanyuki against the construction of the facility, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The courts later suspended the project pending determination of a case filed by residents opposing it.

Trump’s remarks have sparked uproar online, with netizens accusing Ruto of dishonesty and greed.

Many claimed that he prioritized financial gain over public safety, arguing that the potential risks of Ebola exposure outweighed the benefits of U.S funding.

"They came to us and requested to host Ebola Patients. We gave them some 375 million dollars and they were so happy. Ebola is very dangerous."~ President Donald Trump.



Video credits : Unknown. pic.twitter.com/I4CJKl1Bth — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) June 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST